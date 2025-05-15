QuotesSections
Currencies / PFD
Back to US Stock Market

PFD: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated

12.07 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFD exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.01 and at a high of 12.10.

Follow Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFD News

Daily Range
12.01 12.10
Year Range
10.22 12.10
Previous Close
12.09
Open
12.10
Bid
12.07
Ask
12.37
Low
12.01
High
12.10
Volume
56
Daily Change
-0.17%
Month Change
5.41%
6 Months Change
7.58%
Year Change
0.67%
21 September, Sunday