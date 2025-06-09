Currencies / PBF
PBF: PBF Energy Inc Class A
30.33 USD 2.42 (8.67%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PBF exchange rate has changed by 8.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.32 and at a high of 30.69.
Follow PBF Energy Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
28.32 30.69
Year Range
13.61 34.22
- Previous Close
- 27.91
- Open
- 28.36
- Bid
- 30.33
- Ask
- 30.63
- Low
- 28.32
- High
- 30.69
- Volume
- 5.355 K
- Daily Change
- 8.67%
- Month Change
- 11.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 60.05%
- Year Change
- -0.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%