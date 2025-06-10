QuotazioniSezioni
PBF: PBF Energy Inc Class A

30.12 USD 0.54 (1.76%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PBF ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.51 e ad un massimo di 30.50.

Segui le dinamiche di PBF Energy Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.51 30.50
Intervallo Annuale
13.61 34.22
Chiusura Precedente
30.66
Apertura
30.47
Bid
30.12
Ask
30.42
Minimo
29.51
Massimo
30.50
Volume
6.086 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.76%
Variazione Mensile
10.33%
Variazione Semestrale
58.94%
Variazione Annuale
-0.79%
