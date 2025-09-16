Currencies / OZ
OZ: Belpointe PREP, LLC Class A Units
63.31 USD 0.43 (0.67%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OZ exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.31 and at a high of 64.45.
Follow Belpointe PREP, LLC Class A Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
63.31 64.45
Year Range
56.77 82.89
- Previous Close
- 63.74
- Open
- 63.74
- Bid
- 63.31
- Ask
- 63.61
- Low
- 63.31
- High
- 64.45
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.42%
- Year Change
- -9.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%