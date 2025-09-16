QuotesSections
15.4400 USD 0.2800 (1.85%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OTF exchange rate has changed by 1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.8000 and at a high of 15.4500.

Daily Range
14.8000 15.4500
Year Range
14.3400 21.6200
Previous Close
15.1600
Open
15.0800
Bid
15.4400
Ask
15.4430
Low
14.8000
High
15.4500
Volume
1.710 K
Daily Change
1.85%
Month Change
4.50%
6 Months Change
-9.23%
Year Change
-9.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%