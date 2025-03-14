Currencies / ORGNW
ORGNW: Origin Materials Inc - Warrant
0.0189 USD 0.0012 (6.78%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORGNW exchange rate has changed by 6.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0189 and at a high of 0.0189.
Follow Origin Materials Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.0189 0.0189
Year Range
0.0096 0.1498
- Previous Close
- 0.0177
- Open
- 0.0189
- Bid
- 0.0189
- Ask
- 0.0219
- Low
- 0.0189
- High
- 0.0189
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 6.78%
- Month Change
- 4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -62.57%
- Year Change
- -84.10%
