ORGNW: Origin Materials Inc - Warrant

0.0189 USD 0.0012 (6.78%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ORGNW exchange rate has changed by 6.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0189 and at a high of 0.0189.

Follow Origin Materials Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0189 0.0189
Year Range
0.0096 0.1498
Previous Close
0.0177
Open
0.0189
Bid
0.0189
Ask
0.0219
Low
0.0189
High
0.0189
Volume
2
Daily Change
6.78%
Month Change
4.42%
6 Months Change
-62.57%
Year Change
-84.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev