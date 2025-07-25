Currencies / OPTT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OPTT: Ocean Power Technologies Inc
0.49 USD 0.05 (9.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OPTT exchange rate has changed by -9.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.47 and at a high of 0.51.
Follow Ocean Power Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPTT News
- Ocean Power FY25 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Backlog Hits Record High
- Earnings call transcript: Ocean Power sees 7% revenue rise amid reduced expenses in Q4 2025
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Ocean Power Technologies signs $3 million reseller deal for Mexico
Daily Range
0.47 0.51
Year Range
0.14 1.76
- Previous Close
- 0.54
- Open
- 0.51
- Bid
- 0.49
- Ask
- 0.79
- Low
- 0.47
- High
- 0.51
- Volume
- 2.989 K
- Daily Change
- -9.26%
- Month Change
- -2.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.89%
- Year Change
- 226.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%