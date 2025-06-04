Currencies / OMH
OMH: Ohmyhome Limited
1.36 USD 0.14 (11.48%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OMH exchange rate has changed by 11.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.22 and at a high of 1.36.
Follow Ohmyhome Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMH News
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)
- US Stocks Mixed; JM Smucker Shares Plunge After Q4 Results - Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.05%
- ohmyhome to hold extraordinary general meeting on june 23
Daily Range
1.22 1.36
Year Range
0.25 4.33
- Previous Close
- 1.22
- Open
- 1.22
- Bid
- 1.36
- Ask
- 1.66
- Low
- 1.22
- High
- 1.36
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- 11.48%
- Month Change
- 9.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.04%
- Year Change
- 172.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev