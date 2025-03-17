Currencies / OMER
OMER: Omeros Corporation
4.03 USD 0.06 (1.47%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OMER exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.02 and at a high of 4.18.
Follow Omeros Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OMER News
- Omeros earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Omeros stock rises after $22 million registered direct offering
- Omeros to raise $22 million in registered direct offering
- Omeros shareholders elect directors and approve executive pay at annual meeting
- Omeros stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on EU submission
- Omeros submits European application for transplant complication drug
- Omeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Omeros Analyst Sees $1B Potential For Drug Before FDA Decision - Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)
- This Domino's Pizza Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Omeros: On The Brink As It Awaits Its Fall PDUFA For A Potential Blockbuster (OMER)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)
- Omeros Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Eagle Financial Services, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Omeros' New Leukemia Drug Team Ignites Hope For Cancer Fight - Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)
- Omeros Corporation (OMER) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Omeros Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings - Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)
- Incyte, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Why Precision BioSciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH), Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)
Daily Range
4.02 4.18
Year Range
2.95 13.60
- Previous Close
- 4.09
- Open
- 4.09
- Bid
- 4.03
- Ask
- 4.33
- Low
- 4.02
- High
- 4.18
- Volume
- 1.496 K
- Daily Change
- -1.47%
- Month Change
- -2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -55.32%
- Year Change
- 2.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%