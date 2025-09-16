QuotesSections
Currencies / OKLO
OKLO

94.51 USD 1.20 (1.25%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OKLO exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.40 and at a high of 95.47.

Daily Range
90.40 95.47
Year Range
7.90 95.90
Previous Close
95.71
Open
94.80
Bid
94.51
Ask
94.81
Low
90.40
High
95.47
Volume
19.413 K
Daily Change
-1.25%
Month Change
34.73%
6 Months Change
313.07%
Year Change
1061.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%