Currencies / OFIX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OFIX: Orthofix Medical Inc
14.84 USD 0.09 (0.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OFIX exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.69 and at a high of 15.05.
Follow Orthofix Medical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OFIX News
- Orthofix Medical: Spending, Not Producing Additional Income (NASDAQ:OFIX)
- FMS vs. OFIX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Orthofix Medical: Compelling Valuation Supported By Insider Purchases (OFIX)
- Orthofix (OFIX) Q2 Revenue Rises 2%
- Orthofix Medical Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OFIX)
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orthofix (OFIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Orthofix earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Xtant Medical Holdings appoints two new board members as two directors resign
- Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rewey Asset Management Q2 2025 Investment Letter
- Orthofix Announces Global Commercial Launch of the TrueLok Elevate Transverse Bone Transport System
- Alphatec Holdings: Business Has Reached An Inflection Point - Buy The Dip (NASDAQ:ATEC)
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
14.69 15.05
Year Range
10.24 20.73
- Previous Close
- 14.75
- Open
- 14.74
- Bid
- 14.84
- Ask
- 15.14
- Low
- 14.69
- High
- 15.05
- Volume
- 600
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.34%
- Year Change
- -3.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%