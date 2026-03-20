- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NZAC: SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF
NZAC exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.25 and at a high of 47.43.
Follow SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NZAC News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Indexing Impact Bonds: Insights Into A Growing And Maturing Market
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NZAC stock price today?
SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock is priced at 47.32 today. It trades within 47.25 - 47.43, yesterday's close was 47.00, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of NZAC shows these updates.
Does SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF is currently valued at 47.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.35% and USD. View the chart live to track NZAC movements.
How to buy NZAC stock?
You can buy SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF shares at the current price of 47.32. Orders are usually placed near 47.32 or 47.62, while 4 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow NZAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NZAC stock?
Investing in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.32 - 47.43 and current price 47.32. Many compare 3.36% and 10.12% before placing orders at 47.32 or 47.62. Explore the NZAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the past year was 47.43. Within 39.32 - 47.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) over the year was 39.32. Comparing it with the current 47.32 and 39.32 - 47.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NZAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NZAC stock split?
SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.00, and 10.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.00
- Open
- 47.43
- Bid
- 47.32
- Ask
- 47.62
- Low
- 47.25
- High
- 47.43
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.12%
- Year Change
- 10.35%