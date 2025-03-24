Currencies / NXPL
NXPL: NextPlat Corp
0.78 USD 0.04 (5.41%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NXPL exchange rate has changed by 5.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.73 and at a high of 0.80.
Follow NextPlat Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NXPL News
- NextPlat names permanent chairman and CEO amid business refocusing
- NextPlat outlines strategic plan following CEO’s passing
- NextPlat appoints interim CEO after executive’s passing
- NextPlat’s Global Telesat Named Exclusive UK and EU Distributor for ZOLEO Satellite Communicators, Further Expanding its Global Network of Connectivity Solution Partnerships
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower Ahead Of March Inflation Release: Expert Highlights 'Fairly Weak Returns' After 5%+ Gains In S&P 500 - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)
- NextPlat Corp (NXPL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.73 0.80
Year Range
0.43 2.30
- Previous Close
- 0.74
- Open
- 0.73
- Bid
- 0.78
- Ask
- 1.08
- Low
- 0.73
- High
- 0.80
- Volume
- 184
- Daily Change
- 5.41%
- Month Change
- 6.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.30%
- Year Change
- -44.29%
