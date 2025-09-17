QuotesSections
NVNIW: Nvni Group Limited - Warrants

0.0609 USD 0.0004 (0.65%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NVNIW exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0609 and at a high of 0.0609.

Follow Nvni Group Limited - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0609 0.0609
Year Range
0.0111 0.3399
Previous Close
0.0613
Open
0.0609
Bid
0.0609
Ask
0.0639
Low
0.0609
High
0.0609
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.65%
Month Change
-13.25%
6 Months Change
112.94%
Year Change
204.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev