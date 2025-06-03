Currencies / NTZ
NTZ: Natuzzi, S.p.A
3.80 USD 0.01 (0.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTZ exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.80 and at a high of 3.84.
Follow Natuzzi, S.p.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NTZ News
- Earnings call transcript: Natuzzi Q1 2025 reveals strategic shifts amid challenges
- Telecom Italia CEO Pietro Labriola joins Natuzzi board of directors
- Natuzzi CEO Antonio Achille steps down after four-year tenure
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Natuzzi schedules release of first quarter 2025 results and conference call
- Natuzzi Will Be Present at the Expo 2025 Osaka With Its Collections
- Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of Natuzzi S.p.A.
Daily Range
3.80 3.84
Year Range
2.15 6.27
- Previous Close
- 3.81
- Open
- 3.84
- Bid
- 3.80
- Ask
- 4.10
- Low
- 3.80
- High
- 3.84
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 26.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.00%
- Year Change
- -7.77%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev