- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NOM: Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
NOM exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.00 and at a high of 11.13.
Follow Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOM News
- Nordic Mining Q3 2025 slides: Operational challenges delay production ramp-up
- Earnings call transcript: Nordic Mining Q3 2025 sees operational challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Nordic Mining Q2 2025 reveals operational loss, stock dips
- Nordic Mining Q2 2025 slides: First commercial revenue amid continued ramp-up challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Nordic Mining Q1 2025 sees cash flow boost
- Nordic Mining Q1 2025 presentation: First garnet shipment amid production ramp-up challenges
- NOM: Missouri State Municipal Bond CEF Rates A Sell (NOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NOM stock price today?
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 11.13 today. It trades within 11.00 - 11.13, yesterday's close was 10.95, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of NOM shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 11.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.41% and USD. View the chart live to track NOM movements.
How to buy NOM stock?
You can buy Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 11.13. Orders are usually placed near 11.13 or 11.43, while 5 and 1.18% show market activity. Follow NOM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOM stock?
Investing in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 9.63 - 12.25 and current price 11.13. Many compare 0.72% and 8.48% before placing orders at 11.13 or 11.43. Explore the NOM price chart live with daily changes.
What are NUVEEN MISSOURI QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND stock highest prices?
The highest price of NUVEEN MISSOURI QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND in the past year was 12.25. Within 9.63 - 12.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are NUVEEN MISSOURI QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NUVEEN MISSOURI QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND (NOM) over the year was 9.63. Comparing it with the current 11.13 and 9.63 - 12.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOM stock split?
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.95, and 6.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.95
- Open
- 11.00
- Bid
- 11.13
- Ask
- 11.43
- Low
- 11.00
- High
- 11.13
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.64%
- Month Change
- 0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.48%
- Year Change
- 6.41%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.7%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.7%
- Prev
- 2.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.9%
- Prev
- 0.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 420
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 550
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev