QuotesSections
Currencies / NNAVW
Back to US Stock Market

NNAVW: NextNav Inc - Warrant

6.9800 USD 0.2200 (3.06%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NNAVW exchange rate has changed by -3.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.8000 and at a high of 7.0000.

Follow NextNav Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NNAVW News

Daily Range
6.8000 7.0000
Year Range
2.7000 7.9000
Previous Close
7.2000
Open
6.9600
Bid
6.9800
Ask
6.9830
Low
6.8000
High
7.0000
Volume
23
Daily Change
-3.06%
Month Change
-9.11%
6 Months Change
57.21%
Year Change
149.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%