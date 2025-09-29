- Overview
NLY-PJ: ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
NLY-PJ exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.91 and at a high of 26.11.
Follow ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NLY-PJ stock price today?
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC stock is priced at 26.11 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 25.94, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of NLY-PJ shows these updates.
Does ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC stock pay dividends?
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC is currently valued at 26.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.69% and USD. View the chart live to track NLY-PJ movements.
How to buy NLY-PJ stock?
You can buy ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC shares at the current price of 26.11. Orders are usually placed near 26.11 or 26.41, while 99 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow NLY-PJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NLY-PJ stock?
Investing in ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC involves considering the yearly range 25.17 - 26.11 and current price 26.11. Many compare 1.79% and 3.69% before placing orders at 26.11 or 26.41. Explore the NLY-PJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC in the past year was 26.11. Within 25.17 - 26.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC performance using the live chart.
What are ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC (NLY-PJ) over the year was 25.17. Comparing it with the current 26.11 and 25.17 - 26.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NLY-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NLY-PJ stock split?
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.94, and 3.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.94
- Open
- 26.00
- Bid
- 26.11
- Ask
- 26.41
- Low
- 25.91
- High
- 26.11
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.69%
- Year Change
- 3.69%
