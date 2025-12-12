- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NHIC: NewHold Investment Corp. II
NHIC exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.39 and at a high of 10.39.
Follow NewHold Investment Corp. II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NHIC stock price today?
NewHold Investment Corp. II stock is priced at 10.39 today. It trades within 10.39 - 10.39, yesterday's close was 10.36, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NHIC shows these updates.
Does NewHold Investment Corp. II stock pay dividends?
NewHold Investment Corp. II is currently valued at 10.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.86% and USD. View the chart live to track NHIC movements.
How to buy NHIC stock?
You can buy NewHold Investment Corp. II shares at the current price of 10.39. Orders are usually placed near 10.39 or 10.69, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NHIC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NHIC stock?
Investing in NewHold Investment Corp. II involves considering the yearly range 9.86 - 10.70 and current price 10.39. Many compare 0.29% and 2.16% before placing orders at 10.39 or 10.69. Explore the NHIC price chart live with daily changes.
What are NewHold Investment Corp. II stock highest prices?
The highest price of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the past year was 10.70. Within 9.86 - 10.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track NewHold Investment Corp. II performance using the live chart.
What are NewHold Investment Corp. II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NewHold Investment Corp. II (NHIC) over the year was 9.86. Comparing it with the current 10.39 and 9.86 - 10.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NHIC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NHIC stock split?
NewHold Investment Corp. II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.36, and 1.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.36
- Open
- 10.39
- Bid
- 10.39
- Ask
- 10.69
- Low
- 10.39
- High
- 10.39
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.16%
- Year Change
- 1.86%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev