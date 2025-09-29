- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NEWTH: Newtekone, Inc.
NEWTH exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.96 and at a high of 25.00.
Follow Newtekone, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NEWTH stock price today?
Newtekone, Inc. stock is priced at 24.99 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 24.98, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of NEWTH shows these updates.
Does Newtekone, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Newtekone, Inc. is currently valued at 24.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track NEWTH movements.
How to buy NEWTH stock?
You can buy Newtekone, Inc. shares at the current price of 24.99. Orders are usually placed near 24.99 or 25.29, while 27 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow NEWTH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NEWTH stock?
Investing in Newtekone, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 23.00 - 25.95 and current price 24.99. Many compare 0.08% and 0.68% before placing orders at 24.99 or 25.29. Explore the NEWTH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Newtekone, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Newtekone, Inc. in the past year was 25.95. Within 23.00 - 25.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Newtekone, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Newtekone, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Newtekone, Inc. (NEWTH) over the year was 23.00. Comparing it with the current 24.99 and 23.00 - 25.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEWTH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NEWTH stock split?
Newtekone, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.98, and -0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.98
- Open
- 24.96
- Bid
- 24.99
- Ask
- 25.29
- Low
- 24.96
- High
- 25.00
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.68%
- Year Change
- -0.40%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev