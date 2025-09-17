QuotesSections
NEOVW: NeoVolta Inc - Warrant

2.0000 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEOVW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.4100 and at a high of 2.1500.

Daily Range
1.4100 2.1500
Year Range
0.5200 2.7400
Previous Close
2.0000
Open
2.1500
Bid
2.0000
Ask
2.0030
Low
1.4100
High
2.1500
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
62.60%
6 Months Change
104.08%
Year Change
145.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev