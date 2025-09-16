QuotesSections
Currencies / NEE-PN
NEE-PN: NextEra Energy Inc Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due

24.6858 USD 0.0934 (0.38%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEE-PN exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.5600 and at a high of 24.7200.

Follow NextEra Energy Inc Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.5600 24.7200
Year Range
21.8500 25.5200
Previous Close
24.5924
Open
24.6000
Bid
24.6858
Ask
24.6888
Low
24.5600
High
24.7200
Volume
39
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
6.27%
6 Months Change
8.08%
Year Change
-1.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%