Currencies / NEE-PN
NEE-PN: NextEra Energy Inc Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due
24.6858 USD 0.0934 (0.38%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEE-PN exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.5600 and at a high of 24.7200.
Follow NextEra Energy Inc Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.5600 24.7200
Year Range
21.8500 25.5200
- Previous Close
- 24.5924
- Open
- 24.6000
- Bid
- 24.6858
- Ask
- 24.6888
- Low
- 24.5600
- High
- 24.7200
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 6.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.08%
- Year Change
- -1.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%