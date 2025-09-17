QuotesSections
Currencies / NCPLW
Back to US Stock Market

NCPLW: Netcapital Inc - warrants

0.0239 USD 0.0109 (31.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NCPLW exchange rate has changed by -31.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0239 and at a high of 0.0294.

Follow Netcapital Inc - warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0239 0.0294
Year Range
0.0076 0.0855
Previous Close
0.0348
Open
0.0294
Bid
0.0239
Ask
0.0269
Low
0.0239
High
0.0294
Volume
3
Daily Change
-31.32%
Month Change
-31.32%
6 Months Change
-4.40%
Year Change
139.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev