MVV: ProShares Ultra MidCap400
MVV exchange rate has changed by -2.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.47 and at a high of 68.84.
Follow ProShares Ultra MidCap400 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MVV stock price today?
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock is priced at 67.47 today. It trades within 67.47 - 68.84, yesterday's close was 69.42, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of MVV shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 is currently valued at 67.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.55% and USD. View the chart live to track MVV movements.
How to buy MVV stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra MidCap400 shares at the current price of 67.47. Orders are usually placed near 67.47 or 67.77, while 9 and -1.90% show market activity. Follow MVV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MVV stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 involves considering the yearly range 42.64 - 81.87 and current price 67.47. Many compare -1.88% and 23.50% before placing orders at 67.47 or 67.77. Explore the MVV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the past year was 81.87. Within 42.64 - 81.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra MidCap400 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV) over the year was 42.64. Comparing it with the current 67.47 and 42.64 - 81.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MVV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MVV stock split?
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.42, and -1.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.42
- Open
- 68.78
- Bid
- 67.47
- Ask
- 67.77
- Low
- 67.47
- High
- 68.84
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -2.81%
- Month Change
- -1.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.50%
- Year Change
- -1.55%
