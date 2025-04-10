- Overview
MUNI: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund
MUNI exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.30 and at a high of 52.40.
Follow PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MUNI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUNI stock price today?
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 52.38 today. It trades within 52.30 - 52.40, yesterday's close was 52.27, and trading volume reached 424. The live price chart of MUNI shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 52.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.71% and USD. View the chart live to track MUNI movements.
How to buy MUNI stock?
You can buy PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 52.38. Orders are usually placed near 52.38 or 52.68, while 424 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow MUNI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUNI stock?
Investing in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 49.58 - 52.70 and current price 52.38. Many compare 0.29% and 2.28% before placing orders at 52.38 or 52.68. Explore the MUNI price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 52.70. Within 49.58 - 52.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) over the year was 49.58. Comparing it with the current 52.38 and 49.58 - 52.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUNI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUNI stock split?
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.27, and 0.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.27
- Open
- 52.30
- Bid
- 52.38
- Ask
- 52.68
- Low
- 52.30
- High
- 52.40
- Volume
- 424
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.28%
- Year Change
- 0.71%