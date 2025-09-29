- Overview
MTB-PH: M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul
MTB-PH exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.77 and at a high of 24.88.
Follow M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MTB-PH stock price today?
M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul stock is priced at 24.85 today. It trades within -0.12%, yesterday's close was 24.88, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of MTB-PH shows these updates.
Does M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul stock pay dividends?
M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul is currently valued at 24.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track MTB-PH movements.
How to buy MTB-PH stock?
You can buy M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul shares at the current price of 24.85. Orders are usually placed near 24.85 or 25.15, while 26 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MTB-PH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MTB-PH stock?
Investing in M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul involves considering the yearly range 23.90 - 25.71 and current price 24.85. Many compare 1.35% and 0.40% before placing orders at 24.85 or 25.15. Explore the MTB-PH price chart live with daily changes.
What are M&T BANK CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of M&T BANK CORP in the past year was 25.71. Within 23.90 - 25.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul performance using the live chart.
What are M&T BANK CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of M&T BANK CORP (MTB-PH) over the year was 23.90. Comparing it with the current 24.85 and 23.90 - 25.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTB-PH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MTB-PH stock split?
M&T Bank Corporation Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.88, and 0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.88
- Open
- 24.88
- Bid
- 24.85
- Ask
- 25.15
- Low
- 24.77
- High
- 24.88
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.40%
- Year Change
- 0.40%
