MITT-PC: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati

25.17 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MITT-PC exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.17 and at a high of 25.24.

Follow AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MITT-PC stock price today?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati stock is priced at 25.17 today. It trades within -0.24%, yesterday's close was 25.23, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of MITT-PC shows these updates.

Does AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati stock pay dividends?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati is currently valued at 25.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track MITT-PC movements.

How to buy MITT-PC stock?

You can buy AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati shares at the current price of 25.17. Orders are usually placed near 25.17 or 25.47, while 22 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MITT-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MITT-PC stock?

Investing in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati involves considering the yearly range 24.55 - 26.00 and current price 25.17. Many compare 0.28% and -0.16% before placing orders at 25.17 or 25.47. Explore the MITT-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. in the past year was 26.00. Within 24.55 - 26.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati performance using the live chart.

What are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT-PC) over the year was 24.55. Comparing it with the current 25.17 and 24.55 - 26.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MITT-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MITT-PC stock split?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floati has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.23, and -0.16% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.17 25.24
Year Range
24.55 26.00
Previous Close
25.23
Open
25.20
Bid
25.17
Ask
25.47
Low
25.17
High
25.24
Volume
22
Daily Change
-0.24%
Month Change
0.28%
6 Months Change
-0.16%
Year Change
-0.16%
