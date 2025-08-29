Currencies / MID
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MID: American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF
67.46 USD 0.14 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MID exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.25 and at a high of 67.46.
Follow American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MID News
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- These companies could follow Nvidia’s lead with AI driving rapid sales growth
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- Foot Locker becomes wholly owned subsidiary of Dick’s Sporting Goods
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- S&P 500 changes are due out soon — and this could be a big update
- TechnipFMC soars 71% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Rosenblatt initiates Twilio stock with Buy rating, $140 price target
- TechnipFMC stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 addition
- Chart Of The Day: Should You Worry About This September?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Troubled Times Haven’t Worried Stocks
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inflation Worries Snap 3-Week Win Streak
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- U.S. ETF Growth Easily Outpaces Market Gains Since 2020
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- S&P 500 Earnings: S&P 500 EPS Growth For 2025 Has Risen From 8% To 10% Since Late June
- Why A Government Shutdown Is Unlikely To Alter The Stock Market's Course
Daily Range
67.25 67.46
Year Range
48.63 67.99
- Previous Close
- 67.60
- Open
- 67.25
- Bid
- 67.46
- Ask
- 67.76
- Low
- 67.25
- High
- 67.46
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.95%
- Year Change
- 11.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev