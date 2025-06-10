Currencies / MFG
MFG: Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponosred ADR (Japan)
6.55 USD 0.12 (1.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MFG exchange rate has changed by -1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.52 and at a high of 6.59.
Follow Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponosred ADR (Japan) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFG News
- Fermi America files for Nasdaq listing under ’FRMI’ ticker
- Japan's Megabanks Expected To Accelerate Foreign Bond Investments
- Mizuho Financial Group announces EUR benchmark senior notes
- Japan's Megabanks Likely To Cash In On Higher Rates To Improve Margins
- SoftBank Plans Biggest US IPO Since Arm Went Public: Taps Top Wall Street Banks For A Potential $2 Billion Offering - ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)
- Exclusive-SoftBank selects banks for US IPO of payments app PayPay, sources say
- Mizuho Financial Stock: This Megabank’s Re-Rating Story Is Not Over (NYSE:MFG)
- Evercore deal accelerates talent dash as banks anticipate M&A upturn
- Mizuho Financial ADR earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Insmed stock hits 52-week high at 106.84 USD
- Templeton International ADR Equity SMA Q2 2025 Commentary
- MFG or NU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.36%
- Japanese Banks Step Up Digitization To Retain Customers Amid Rising Rates
- Insmed chair and CEO Lewis sells $699k in shares
- Nissan raises $1.4 billion through convertible bond sale
- Major Asia-Pacific Banks Post Market Cap Gains In Q2 As Interest Rates Fall
- BofA’s momentum indicator lists top-ranked stocks globally
- Nippon Steel secures $5.6 billion in loans for U.S. Steel acquisition
- Nippon Steel to raise $5.6 billion in subordinated loans to fund U.S. Steel deal
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.66%
- Insmed stock hits 52-week high at 102.03 USD
- Mizuho reiterates Insmed stock rating on positive TPIP trial data
- Japanese Megabanks Focus On India In Hunt For Higher Returns
Daily Range
6.52 6.59
Year Range
4.01 6.79
- Previous Close
- 6.67
- Open
- 6.59
- Bid
- 6.55
- Ask
- 6.85
- Low
- 6.52
- High
- 6.59
- Volume
- 962
- Daily Change
- -1.80%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.96%
- Year Change
- 54.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%