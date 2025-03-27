Currencies / LXEH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LXEH: Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares
2.52 USD 0.02 (0.79%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LXEH exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.44 and at a high of 2.69.
Follow Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXEH News
- Look Out For These Stocks: QMMM, Cuprina, Pitanium, Mint - Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR)
- Obscure Chinese Stock Scams Dupe American Investors by the Thousands
- Why Porch Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Nasdaq Tumbles Over 400 Points; Netflix Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Verint Systems Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Nio, General Motors And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)
Daily Range
2.44 2.69
Year Range
1.12 50.09
- Previous Close
- 2.54
- Open
- 2.48
- Bid
- 2.52
- Ask
- 2.82
- Low
- 2.44
- High
- 2.69
- Volume
- 1.451 K
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- 26.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -87.93%
- Year Change
- -33.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%