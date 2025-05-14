Currencies / LWLG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LWLG: Lightwave Logic Inc
3.15 USD 0.01 (0.32%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LWLG exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.09 and at a high of 3.20.
Follow Lightwave Logic Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LWLG News
- Lightwave Logic extends CEO contract, CFO to retire at year-end
- Lightwave Logic appoints Lance Thompson as new VP of engineering
- Lightwave Logic expands Asia presence with Photonteck partnership
- Alibaba, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Semtech Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nio, Heico, Bank of Nova Scotia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Lightwave Logic appoints semiconductor veteran to advisory board
- Lightwave Logic Shareholders Approve Key Proposals
- Lightwave Logic expands leadership to boost sales
Daily Range
3.09 3.20
Year Range
0.79 4.23
- Previous Close
- 3.14
- Open
- 3.14
- Bid
- 3.15
- Ask
- 3.45
- Low
- 3.09
- High
- 3.20
- Volume
- 558
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- -4.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 205.83%
- Year Change
- 13.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%