LWAC: Lightwave Acquisition Corp.
LWAC exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0300 and at a high of 10.0420.
Follow Lightwave Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LWAC stock price today?
Lightwave Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.0350 today. It trades within 10.0300 - 10.0420, yesterday's close was 10.0300, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of LWAC shows these updates.
Does Lightwave Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Lightwave Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.0350. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.35% and USD. View the chart live to track LWAC movements.
How to buy LWAC stock?
You can buy Lightwave Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.0350. Orders are usually placed near 10.0350 or 10.0380, while 7 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow LWAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LWAC stock?
Investing in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.8000 - 10.1200 and current price 10.0350. Many compare -0.74% and 0.35% before placing orders at 10.0350 or 10.0380. Explore the LWAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lightwave Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lightwave Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.1200. Within 9.8000 - 10.1200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0300 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lightwave Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Lightwave Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (LWAC) over the year was 9.8000. Comparing it with the current 10.0350 and 9.8000 - 10.1200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LWAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LWAC stock split?
Lightwave Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0300, and 0.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0300
- Open
- 10.0420
- Bid
- 10.0350
- Ask
- 10.0380
- Low
- 10.0300
- High
- 10.0420
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.35%
- Year Change
- 0.35%
