LOTWW: Lotus Technology Inc - Warrants

0.0750 USD 0.0068 (9.97%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LOTWW exchange rate has changed by 9.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0750 and at a high of 0.1600.

Follow Lotus Technology Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months.

Daily Range
0.0750 0.1600
Year Range
0.0535 0.3400
Previous Close
0.0682
Open
0.1600
Bid
0.0750
Ask
0.0780
Low
0.0750
High
0.1600
Volume
38
Daily Change
9.97%
Month Change
-16.29%
6 Months Change
-25.07%
Year Change
-75.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev