LKSP: Lake Superior Acquisition Corp
LKSP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.9200 and at a high of 9.9300.
Follow Lake Superior Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LKSP stock price today?
Lake Superior Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 9.9200 today. It trades within 9.9200 - 9.9300, yesterday's close was 9.9200, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of LKSP shows these updates.
Does Lake Superior Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Lake Superior Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 9.9200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track LKSP movements.
How to buy LKSP stock?
You can buy Lake Superior Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 9.9200. Orders are usually placed near 9.9200 or 9.9230, while 6 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow LKSP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LKSP stock?
Investing in Lake Superior Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.8900 - 9.9600 and current price 9.9200. Many compare 0.30% and 0.30% before placing orders at 9.9200 or 9.9230. Explore the LKSP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lake Superior Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lake Superior Acquisition Corp in the past year was 9.9600. Within 9.8900 - 9.9600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.9200 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lake Superior Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Lake Superior Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lake Superior Acquisition Corp (LKSP) over the year was 9.8900. Comparing it with the current 9.9200 and 9.8900 - 9.9600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LKSP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LKSP stock split?
Lake Superior Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.9200, and 0.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.9200
- Open
- 9.9300
- Bid
- 9.9200
- Ask
- 9.9230
- Low
- 9.9200
- High
- 9.9300
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.30%
- Year Change
- 0.30%
