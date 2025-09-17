QuotesSections
Currencies / LIXTW
LIXTW: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc - Warrants

0.1811 USD 0.0120 (6.21%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LIXTW exchange rate has changed by -6.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1811 and at a high of 0.2240.

Follow Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1811 0.2240
Year Range
0.0200 0.3800
Previous Close
0.1931
Open
0.2240
Bid
0.1811
Ask
0.1841
Low
0.1811
High
0.2240
Volume
3
Daily Change
-6.21%
Month Change
-20.22%
6 Months Change
758.29%
Year Change
207.99%
