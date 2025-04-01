Currencies / LGCL
LGCL: Lucas GC Limited
0.14 USD 0.01 (7.69%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LGCL exchange rate has changed by 7.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.13 and at a high of 0.14.
Follow Lucas GC Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LGCL News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q3 - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL)
- Lucas GC Limited Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 74% upside in Lucas GC turnaround
- Lucas GC prices $6.43 million follow-on offering of ordinary shares
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Daily Range
0.13 0.14
Year Range
0.13 1.37
- Previous Close
- 0.13
- Open
- 0.14
- Bid
- 0.14
- Ask
- 0.44
- Low
- 0.13
- High
- 0.14
- Volume
- 1.183 K
- Daily Change
- 7.69%
- Month Change
- -72.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -66.67%
- Year Change
- -88.03%
