Currencies / KZR
KZR: Kezar Life Sciences Inc
3.75 USD 0.16 (4.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KZR exchange rate has changed by -4.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.75 and at a high of 3.87.
Follow Kezar Life Sciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KZR News
- Kezar Life Sciences stock gains after FDA lifts partial clinical hold
- Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) PORTOLA Topline Phase 2a Results in Autoimmune Hepatitis Conference Call (Transcript)
- Kezar Life Sciences Touts Positive Data From Mid-Stage Study For Chronic Liver Disease Drug Candidate - Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)
Daily Range
3.75 3.87
Year Range
3.63 9.20
- Previous Close
- 3.91
- Open
- 3.86
- Bid
- 3.75
- Ask
- 4.05
- Low
- 3.75
- High
- 3.87
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- -4.09%
- Month Change
- -3.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.18%
- Year Change
- -51.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev