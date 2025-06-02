QuotesSections
Currencies / KMPB
KMPB: Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated

23.9350 USD 0.0750 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KMPB exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.9000 and at a high of 24.0000.

Follow Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.9000 24.0000
Year Range
21.0000 24.1800
Previous Close
24.0100
Open
23.9020
Bid
23.9350
Ask
23.9380
Low
23.9000
High
24.0000
Volume
22
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
0.99%
6 Months Change
5.91%
Year Change
1.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%