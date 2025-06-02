Currencies / KMPB
KMPB: Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated
23.9350 USD 0.0750 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KMPB exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.9000 and at a high of 24.0000.
Follow Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
23.9000 24.0000
Year Range
21.0000 24.1800
- Previous Close
- 24.0100
- Open
- 23.9020
- Bid
- 23.9350
- Ask
- 23.9380
- Low
- 23.9000
- High
- 24.0000
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.91%
- Year Change
- 1.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%