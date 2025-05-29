Currencies / KLTR
KLTR: Kaltura Inc
1.68 USD 0.04 (2.33%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KLTR exchange rate has changed by -2.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.68 and at a high of 1.72.
Follow Kaltura Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLTR News
- Kaltura at The Gateway Conference: AI-Driven Video Innovation
- Kaltura: A Diamond In The Rough As The Company Cuts Costs (NASDAQ:KLTR)
- Kaltura earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Kaltura CFO Doherty sells $29k in shares
- Kaltura: Upsells Strong, Churn Lingers (NASDAQ:KLTR)
- Kaltura Approaches Breakeven But Growth Remains Slow (NASDAQ:KLTR)
Daily Range
1.68 1.72
Year Range
1.24 2.82
- Previous Close
- 1.72
- Open
- 1.72
- Bid
- 1.68
- Ask
- 1.98
- Low
- 1.68
- High
- 1.72
- Volume
- 345
- Daily Change
- -2.33%
- Month Change
- 7.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.19%
- Year Change
- 24.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%