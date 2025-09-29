- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KEY-PK: KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership
KEY-PK exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.58 and at a high of 22.78.
Follow KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KEY-PK stock price today?
KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership stock is priced at 22.69 today. It trades within 0.58%, yesterday's close was 22.56, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of KEY-PK shows these updates.
Does KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership stock pay dividends?
KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership is currently valued at 22.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.05% and USD. View the chart live to track KEY-PK movements.
How to buy KEY-PK stock?
You can buy KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership shares at the current price of 22.69. Orders are usually placed near 22.69 or 22.99, while 21 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow KEY-PK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KEY-PK stock?
Investing in KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership involves considering the yearly range 20.20 - 23.33 and current price 22.69. Many compare 2.90% and 8.05% before placing orders at 22.69 or 22.99. Explore the KEY-PK price chart live with daily changes.
What are KEYCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KEYCORP in the past year was 23.33. Within 20.20 - 23.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership performance using the live chart.
What are KEYCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KEYCORP (KEY-PK) over the year was 20.20. Comparing it with the current 22.69 and 20.20 - 23.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KEY-PK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KEY-PK stock split?
KeyCorp Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.56, and 8.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.56
- Open
- 22.61
- Bid
- 22.69
- Ask
- 22.99
- Low
- 22.58
- High
- 22.78
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.05%
- Year Change
- 8.05%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev