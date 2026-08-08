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KBDU: KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF
KBDU exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.47 and at a high of 17.47.
Follow KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KBDU stock price today?
KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF stock is priced at 17.47 today. It trades within 17.47 - 17.47, yesterday's close was 17.29, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KBDU shows these updates.
Does KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF is currently valued at 17.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.92% and USD. View the chart live to track KBDU movements.
How to buy KBDU stock?
You can buy KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF shares at the current price of 17.47. Orders are usually placed near 17.47 or 17.77, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KBDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBDU stock?
Investing in KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.30 - 46.98 and current price 17.47. Many compare -3.96% and -31.92% before placing orders at 17.47 or 17.77. Explore the KBDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF in the past year was 46.98. Within 16.30 - 46.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF (KBDU) over the year was 16.30. Comparing it with the current 17.47 and 16.30 - 46.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBDU stock split?
KraneShares 2x Long BIDU Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.29, and -31.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.29
- Open
- 17.47
- Bid
- 17.47
- Ask
- 17.77
- Low
- 17.47
- High
- 17.47
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- -3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -31.92%
- Year Change
- -31.92%