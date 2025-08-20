- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JHI: John Hancock Investors Trust
JHI exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.25 and at a high of 13.41.
Follow John Hancock Investors Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHI News
- JHI: Fabricate A Fortress For Your Future Income (NYSE:JHI)
- CEF Weekly Review: CEF To OEF Mergers Are A Win-Win
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Daily-NAV CEFs Point To More Pain For CLO Equity
- Phelan Kenneth J buys John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) shares
- John Hancock financial opportunities fund director buys $10,001 in BTO
- BHK: Improved Valuation, Distribution Sustainability Still Questionable (NYSE:BHK)
- JHI CEF: A Reasonable Bond Fund, But Hard To See Any Catalyst For Bonds
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHI stock price today?
John Hancock Investors Trust stock is priced at 13.35 today. It trades within 13.25 - 13.41, yesterday's close was 13.34, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of JHI shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Investors Trust stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Investors Trust is currently valued at 13.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.39% and USD. View the chart live to track JHI movements.
How to buy JHI stock?
You can buy John Hancock Investors Trust shares at the current price of 13.35. Orders are usually placed near 13.35 or 13.65, while 16 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHI stock?
Investing in John Hancock Investors Trust involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 14.50 and current price 13.35. Many compare 0.91% and -3.33% before placing orders at 13.35 or 13.65. Explore the JHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Investors Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Investors Trust in the past year was 14.50. Within 12.50 - 14.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Investors Trust performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Investors Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 13.35 and 12.50 - 14.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHI stock split?
John Hancock Investors Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.34, and -5.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.34
- Open
- 13.35
- Bid
- 13.35
- Ask
- 13.65
- Low
- 13.25
- High
- 13.41
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.33%
- Year Change
- -5.39%