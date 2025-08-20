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JHI: John Hancock Investors Trust

13.35 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JHI exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.25 and at a high of 13.41.

Follow John Hancock Investors Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JHI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JHI stock price today?

John Hancock Investors Trust stock is priced at 13.35 today. It trades within 13.25 - 13.41, yesterday's close was 13.34, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of JHI shows these updates.

Does John Hancock Investors Trust stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Investors Trust is currently valued at 13.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.39% and USD. View the chart live to track JHI movements.

How to buy JHI stock?

You can buy John Hancock Investors Trust shares at the current price of 13.35. Orders are usually placed near 13.35 or 13.65, while 16 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JHI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JHI stock?

Investing in John Hancock Investors Trust involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 14.50 and current price 13.35. Many compare 0.91% and -3.33% before placing orders at 13.35 or 13.65. Explore the JHI price chart live with daily changes.

What are John Hancock Investors Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Investors Trust in the past year was 14.50. Within 12.50 - 14.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Investors Trust performance using the live chart.

What are John Hancock Investors Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 13.35 and 12.50 - 14.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JHI stock split?

John Hancock Investors Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.34, and -5.39% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.25 13.41
Year Range
12.50 14.50
Previous Close
13.34
Open
13.35
Bid
13.35
Ask
13.65
Low
13.25
High
13.41
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
0.91%
6 Months Change
-3.33%
Year Change
-5.39%
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