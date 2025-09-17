QuotesSections
Currencies / IROHR
IROHR: Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp - one right to one-fifth (1/5) of

0.5001 USD 0.0187 (3.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IROHR exchange rate has changed by -3.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5000 and at a high of 0.6250.

Follow Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp - one right to one-fifth (1/5) of dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.5000 0.6250
Year Range
0.1501 0.6250
Previous Close
0.5188
Open
0.6250
Bid
0.5001
Ask
0.5031
Low
0.5000
High
0.6250
Volume
98
Daily Change
-3.60%
Month Change
1.85%
6 Months Change
66.70%
Year Change
212.37%
