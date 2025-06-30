Currencies / INMB
INMB: INmune Bio Inc
1.99 USD 0.02 (1.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INMB exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.96 and at a high of 2.03.
Follow INmune Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INMB News
- INmune Bio (INMB) Loses 23.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- INmune Bio August 2025 slides: three-platform strategy shows clinical progress
- INmune Bio (INMB) Q2 Loss Widens 110%
- INmune Bio reports Q2 financial results, misses primary endpoints in MINDFuL trial
- INmune Bio stock holds steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform
- INmune Bio stock soars after prostate cancer trial meets endpoints
- INmune Bio to present additional Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial data
- Undercovered Dozen: Roku, Merck, Chevron And More
- 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Says 'Good Chance' Inmune Bio Stock Will Slip 90% On Monday - INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)
- INmune Bio: Hold Rating Based On Path Forward Of XPro In Subset Of AD Patients (INMB)
- INmune Bio Stock: What's Left For Investors (NASDAQ:INMB)
- INmune slides again as Scotiabank, RJ cut ratings after Alzheimer’s drug miss
- This Textron Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE), INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)
- Lucid Capital Markets downgrades INmune Bio stock on mixed Alzheimer’s trial data
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%
- INmune Bio stock downgraded by Raymond James after Alzheimer’s trial miss
- Crude Oil Moves Lower; Joby Aviation Shares Surge - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Alzheimer's Setback Hits INmune Bio Stock, But FDA Hopes Remain - INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; Chicago PMI Weakens In June - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- INmune Bio's Alzheimer's drug falls short of mid-stage study goal, shares tumble
- INmune Bio stock plummets after mixed Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial results
Daily Range
1.96 2.03
Year Range
1.71 11.64
- Previous Close
- 1.97
- Open
- 2.00
- Bid
- 1.99
- Ask
- 2.29
- Low
- 1.96
- High
- 2.03
- Volume
- 550
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- -0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -74.26%
- Year Change
- -63.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev