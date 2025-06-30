Währungen / INMB
INMB: INmune Bio Inc
1.95 USD 0.02 (1.02%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INMB hat sich für heute um -1.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die INmune Bio Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
INMB News
- INmune Bio (INMB) Loses 23.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- INmune Bio August 2025 slides: three-platform strategy shows clinical progress
- INmune Bio (INMB) Q2 Loss Widens 110%
- INmune Bio reports Q2 financial results, misses primary endpoints in MINDFuL trial
- INmune Bio stock holds steady as Raymond James reiterates Market Perform
- INmune Bio stock soars after prostate cancer trial meets endpoints
- INmune Bio to present additional Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial data
- Undercovered Dozen: Roku, Merck, Chevron And More
- INmune Bio: Hold Rating Based On Path Forward Of XPro In Subset Of AD Patients (INMB)
- INmune Bio Stock: What's Left For Investors (NASDAQ:INMB)
- INmune slides again as Scotiabank, RJ cut ratings after Alzheimer’s drug miss
- This Textron Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE), INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)
- Lucid Capital Markets downgrades INmune Bio stock on mixed Alzheimer’s trial data
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%
- INmune Bio stock downgraded by Raymond James after Alzheimer’s trial miss
- Crude Oil Moves Lower; Joby Aviation Shares Surge - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Alzheimer's Setback Hits INmune Bio Stock, But FDA Hopes Remain - INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; Chicago PMI Weakens In June - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- INmune Bio's Alzheimer's drug falls short of mid-stage study goal, shares tumble
- INmune Bio stock plummets after mixed Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial results
Tagesspanne
1.93 2.00
Jahresspanne
1.71 11.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.97
- Eröffnung
- 1.99
- Bid
- 1.95
- Ask
- 2.25
- Tief
- 1.93
- Hoch
- 2.00
- Volumen
- 230
- Tagesänderung
- -1.02%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -74.77%
- Jahresänderung
- -63.96%
