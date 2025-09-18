QuotesSections
Currencies / INDA
Back to US Stock Market

INDA: Ishares MSCI India ETF

55.27 USD 0.80 (1.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INDA exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.12 and at a high of 55.49.

Follow Ishares MSCI India ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INDA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is INDA stock price today?

Ishares MSCI India ETF stock is priced at 55.27 today. It trades within 55.12 - 55.49, yesterday's close was 54.47, and trading volume reached 4813. The live price chart of INDA shows these updates.

Does Ishares MSCI India ETF stock pay dividends?

Ishares MSCI India ETF is currently valued at 55.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.49% and USD. View the chart live to track INDA movements.

How to buy INDA stock?

You can buy Ishares MSCI India ETF shares at the current price of 55.27. Orders are usually placed near 55.27 or 55.57, while 4813 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow INDA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into INDA stock?

Investing in Ishares MSCI India ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.59 - 56.01 and current price 55.27. Many compare 5.28% and 2.98% before placing orders at 55.27 or 55.57. Explore the INDA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI India ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI India ETF in the past year was 56.01. Within 47.59 - 56.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ishares MSCI India ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI India ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) over the year was 47.59. Comparing it with the current 55.27 and 47.59 - 56.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INDA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did INDA stock split?

Ishares MSCI India ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.47, and 0.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
55.12 55.49
Year Range
47.59 56.01
Previous Close
54.47
Open
55.37
Bid
55.27
Ask
55.57
Low
55.12
High
55.49
Volume
4.813 K
Daily Change
1.47%
Month Change
5.28%
6 Months Change
2.98%
Year Change
0.49%
22 October, Wednesday
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.961 M
Fcst
-4.625 M
Prev
3.524 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.770 M
Fcst
-0.310 M
Prev
-0.703 M
16:35
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.506%
Fcst
Prev
4.613%
20:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev