Currencies / INBKZ
INBKZ: First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated No

24.7854 USD 0.1364 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INBKZ exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.6500 and at a high of 24.8000.

Follow First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated No dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.6500 24.8000
Year Range
23.0100 25.6500
Previous Close
24.6490
Open
24.6500
Bid
24.7854
Ask
24.7884
Low
24.6500
High
24.8000
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.55%
Month Change
0.22%
6 Months Change
-0.26%
Year Change
-2.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%