Currencies / INBKZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INBKZ: First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated No
24.7854 USD 0.1364 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INBKZ exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.6500 and at a high of 24.8000.
Follow First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated No dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.6500 24.8000
Year Range
23.0100 25.6500
- Previous Close
- 24.6490
- Open
- 24.6500
- Bid
- 24.7854
- Ask
- 24.7884
- Low
- 24.6500
- High
- 24.8000
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.26%
- Year Change
- -2.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%