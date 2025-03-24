Currencies / IMTE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IMTE: Integrated Media Technology Limited
1.08 USD 0.01 (0.92%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMTE exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.94 and at a high of 1.22.
Follow Integrated Media Technology Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMTE News
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL)
- Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rises In February - Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE), 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME)
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
Daily Range
0.94 1.22
Year Range
0.51 3.17
- Previous Close
- 1.09
- Open
- 1.16
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- Low
- 0.94
- High
- 1.22
- Volume
- 2.978 K
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 22.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.33%
- Year Change
- -12.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev