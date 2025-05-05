Currencies / IMMP
IMMP: Immutep Limited - American Depositary Shares
1.68 USD 0.05 (2.89%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMMP exchange rate has changed by -2.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.68 and at a high of 1.72.
Follow Immutep Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IMMP News
- Immutep Posts 61% Response Rate In NSCLC Trial With Keytruda Combo - Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)
- Immutep reports promising lung cancer trial results
- Ichor Holdings Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Fabrinet, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL), EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)
- Immutep stock soars on promising trial results
Daily Range
1.68 1.72
Year Range
1.32 2.71
- Previous Close
- 1.73
- Open
- 1.69
- Bid
- 1.68
- Ask
- 1.98
- Low
- 1.68
- High
- 1.72
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- -2.89%
- Month Change
- 3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.55%
- Year Change
- -24.32%
