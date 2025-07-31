Currencies / IG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IG: Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
21.13 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IG exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.09 and at a high of 21.15.
Follow Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IG News
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.01%
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Bernstein resumes Italgas stock coverage with Market Perform rating
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Redeia, sees 15% upside on grid growth and earnings boost
- September 2025 Perspective
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.70%
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.76%
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.29%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.86%
- Spreads In The Credit Market Are Falling Dramatically
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- Bonded
- Equity-Rates Correlation Jumps Sharply On Growth Concerns
- Active Core Bonds: A Strategic Alpha Play Amid Global Policy Shifts
- Rising Risk Focus - Weekly Blog # 900
- August 2025 Perspective
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
Daily Range
21.09 21.15
Year Range
19.86 21.43
- Previous Close
- 21.12
- Open
- 21.09
- Bid
- 21.13
- Ask
- 21.43
- Low
- 21.09
- High
- 21.15
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 2.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.27%
- Year Change
- -1.12%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K